Fire guts 20 houses in Barangay Quiot

TWENTY houses were gutted by the fire at around 4:06 a.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2024, in Sitio Kawayan, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City.

The fire also caused injuries to an elderly person.

Pedrito Villadolid, 75, had second degree burns on both arms and first degree on his forehead and neck.

The fire allegedly originated from the house of Pedrito.

A resident of the area named Jomart Patalinghog told SunStar Cebu in an interview that he witnessed smoke emerging from Pedrito’s second-floor kitchen, which he thought was the source of the fire.

Patalinghog said they believed that Pedrito and his wife Bernadeth were preparing food at the time of the occurrence.

According to Fire Officer 1 Michael John Nable, an investigator with the Bureau of Fire Protection Cebu City, the reason of the fire that cost P1.8 million in damage and burned 15 houses while damaging five more is still being investigated.

Nable said the fire was brought down to a second alarm before being completely put out at 5:02 a.m. (GPL, TPT)