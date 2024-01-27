Fire guts 21 houses in Sambag 2

AT LEAST 21 houses were gutted by the fire in San Juan Street, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City at around 4:46 p.m. on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Sixteen of the houses were totally burned, while five were partially damaged.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Emerson Arceo said the fire started from the house of a certain Jema Desamparu.

The fire was raised to first alarm at 4:50 p.m. and was declared fire out at 5:12 p.m.

Around 30 families or 84 individuals were displaced by the fire, whose cause is still being investigated by the firefighters.

Nobody, however, was injured by the fire that left P1.050 million in damage. (DVG, TPT)