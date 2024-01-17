Fire guts 30 houses in Talisay City

A FIRE broke out in Sitio Crusher, Barangay Lawaan 3, Talisay City, Cebu, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, destroying 26 houses and damaging four others.

Fire investigator Mar Dee Auxtero of the Talisay City Fire Station placed the fire damage at P1.2 million.

Auxtero said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the fire began from the house occupied by a certain Allan Pasaje before spreading to neighboring homes.

The fire investigators are still looking into what started the fire.

The fire was raised to first alarm at 11:03 a.m. and declared fire out after 42 minutes. (With TPT)