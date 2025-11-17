Fire guts upper floor of pharmacy in Lapu-Lapu; electrical failure eyed

A FIRE tore through the upper portion of a pharmacy along Z. Rizal Street in Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City early Monday morning, November 17, 2025, with initial investigation pointing to a possible electrical failure.

According to Lapu-Lapu Fire District FO1 Vincent Rhey Reyes, the blaze started in the upper area above the pharmacy.

He said no one was inside the structure when the fire broke out, but electricity was running at the time.

The fire reached first alarm at 7:09 a.m. and was declared under control at 7:38 a.m., then fire out at 7:44 a.m.

Investigators are looking into old or faulty wiring as the possible cause, though the probe remains ongoing.

Two structures were affected, including a bakery on the lower floor.

Initial investigation pointed the upper floor sustaining the most damage while the ground floor remained intact.

Reyes said estimated damage was pegged at P200,000, but the amount may still change depending on insurance processing and the filing of an affidavit of loss.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, a residential fire razed a home in Sitio Marbeach, Barangay Marigondon early Monday, after a kerosene lamp was left unattended.

The blaze reached first alarm but was declared fire out by 5:35 a.m., with no reported injuries or casualties. (DPC)