Fire hits 130 houses, displaces 270 families in Basak San Nicolas

A TOTAL of 270 families, or 810 individuals, were displaced after a fire hit 130 houses in Sitio Isla Alegre, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, dawn of Sunday, October 27, 2024.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Cebu City reported that the fire originated from the house of Erlinda Suerte.

Of the 130 houses, 125 were destroyed, while five sustained partial damage from the fire.

The fire was raised to first alarm at 12:26 a.m., second alarm at 12:40 a.m., and third alarm at 1:41 a.m.

By 2:06 a.m., the fire was placed under control, and it was put out at 3:25 a.m.

Investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the blaze. (DVG)