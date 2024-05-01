Fire hits 3 houses in Bogo City

TWO houses were destroyed and one was partially burned by a fire that broke out around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Purok Red Coral, Sitio Laray, Barangay Bungtod, Bogo City, northern Cebu.

The fire allegedly started from the house of Bonifacio Arpon that was made of light materials.

According to Senior Fire Officer 1 Julius Luna, fire investigator of Bogo City Fire Station, that the fire was raised to first alarm at 11:22 a.m. and declared fire out at 11:50 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the firemen.

The fire damage was pegged at P70,000. (DVG, TPT)