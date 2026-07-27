Fire hits 3 houses in Bulacao

A FIRE possibly triggered by an air conditioner hit three houses in Saint Jude Acres Subdivision Phase 1 in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, on Monday morning, July 27, 2026, leaving an estimated P180,000 in property damage.

One house was destroyed, while two others sustained damage after the fire broke out at 9 a.m.

Fire investigators said the blaze started at the home of Remedios Gorit and affected four families with a total of 16 people.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire. One angle being examined is whether an overheated air conditioner sparked the blaze.

The fire reached only the first alarm and was quickly contained, preventing it from spreading to nearby houses.

Firefighters placed the fire under control at 9:21 a.m. and declared it out at 9:46 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Residents said the damaged houses were all inside the Gorit compound and occupied by members of the same family.

Witnesses said they first noticed flames coming from a second-floor bedroom before the fire spread rapidly.

Residents also said the same house had caught fire in the past but was immediately extinguished. / JDG