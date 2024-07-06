Fire hits 4 houses in Lapu-Lapu City

THE fire that broke out on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Sitio San Roque, Upper Kagudoy, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, destroyed three houses and slightly damaged another one.

At 9:27 a.m., the fire began, and at 9:33 a.m., it was upgraded to a first alarm. and after 21 minutes, declared totally extinguished.

According to Fire Officer 3 Jeffry Gerodiaz, Denia Padilla's house was the origin of the fire.

The fire left four families or 12 individuals homeless and caused P180,000 in property damage.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. (DVG, TPT)