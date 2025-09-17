Fire hits 42 homes in Tejero

MORE than 300 individuals lost their homes after a fire hit Sitio McArthur, Villagonzalo Uno in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, past 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

Based on the City Government’s initial assessment, 42 houses were affected, with 15 homes razed to the ground.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze that left 346 people homeless.

Cebu City Fire Office spokesperson SFO3 Wendell Villanueva said the fire quickly spread within minutes because the houses were very close to each other and the roads were narrow.

One of the fire victims, Doms (not his real name) suspected their neighbors were using illegal drugs which might have caused the fire.

Doms said when the fire broke out, two individuals simply ran out from the house where the fire started, without giving others any warning.

However, Rey Villaro, a cousin of the owner of the house where the fire started, said there were a lot of rumors on the cause of the incident.

“There are a lot of rumors, like a kid was playing with some candles, and also the electricity. So I don’t know which one is true. I will just wait until the investigation is completed,” Villaro said in Cebuano.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, another resident said the house used candles at night after their electricity was disconnected — a claim denied by the homeowner who said her family only lighted candles at dinner.

She said the fire started from their ceiling where she heard explosions prior to the blaze.

Tejero Barangay Captain Harold Seno said there are two plans in place for the victims. The long term plan is to build a five-story condominium at the fire site, while the short term plan is to rent a warehouse right across the Tejero barangay hall as temporary housing.

To assess the situation, Mayor Nestor Archival visited the fire victims at the Tejero Sports Complex where they are now temporarily staying.

“As of now, we still can’t give anything from the (city) government; however, I have some small cash and that’s what I gave,” said Archival. / Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R Intern, JDG