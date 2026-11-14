Fire hits 5 houses in Minglanilla

Aljon N. Cabaguing / Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy

FIVE houses were hit by a fire in Purok Tiber, Barangay Poblacion Ward 3, Minglanilla, Cebu, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) received a report of the fire at 5:14 p.m. and firefighters arrived four minutes later. The alarm was raised to the second level at 5:31 p.m. and the blaze was extinguished at 6:03 p.m. No injuries or deaths were reported.

FO2 Wilmar Alicante said firefighters spotted thick black smoke while playing pickleball near their station and rushed to the area before receiving an emergency call.

Firefighters from Minglanilla, City of Naga, Lawaan 1 and Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City joined the operation.

Narrow roads made it difficult for fire trucks to reach the houses.

Resident Geo Sismar said he was doing laundry when he noticed flames engulfing a neighbor’s house. He alerted others, brought his child to safety, and tried to retrieve his family’s belongings, but the fire spread too quickly.

Sismar said two houses owned by his family, including rental properties, were destroyed. He estimated his family’s losses at more than P4 million, excluding damage to other properties.

Affected families sought temporary shelter at the barangay multipurpose hall or stayed with relatives.

Sismar said rebuilding would be costly, especially because the family’s properties had recently been renovated. The BFP has yet to determine the cause of the fire.