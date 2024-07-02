Cebu

Fire hits 6 houses in Lapu-Lapu City

Fire hits 6 houses in Lapu-Lapu City

A total of P2.5 million worth of properties went up in smoke in Sitio Bagumbayan 1, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, past midnight on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

A total of six houses were totally destroyed and two others were partially damaged by the fire, which was placed under first alarm at 1 a.m. and declared fire out at 2:30 a.m.

The fire displaced seven families or 40 individuals.

The fire allegedly started from the house of 65-year-old Melody Omongos.

Nobody, however, was hurt in the accident.

The Lapu-Lapu City Bureau of Fire Protection is still conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. (DVG, TPT)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph