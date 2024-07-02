Fire hits 6 houses in Lapu-Lapu City

A total of P2.5 million worth of properties went up in smoke in Sitio Bagumbayan 1, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, past midnight on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

A total of six houses were totally destroyed and two others were partially damaged by the fire, which was placed under first alarm at 1 a.m. and declared fire out at 2:30 a.m.

The fire displaced seven families or 40 individuals.

The fire allegedly started from the house of 65-year-old Melody Omongos.

Nobody, however, was hurt in the accident.

The Lapu-Lapu City Bureau of Fire Protection is still conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. (DVG, TPT)