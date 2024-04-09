Fire hits 63 houses in Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City

AN afternoon fire destroyed 51 houses and damaged 12 others on Monday, April 8, 2024, on B. Rodriguez Street, Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.

The fire displaced 70 families or 350 individuals and caused around P7.5 million in damage.

According to Senior Fire Officer 1 Rizal Julve, fire investigator of Cebu City Fire Department, the fire allegedly originated from the house of May Sandalo.

It started at 3:57 p.m., raised to first alarm at 3:59 p.m., followed by second alarm at 4:16 p.m., third alarm at 4:23 p.m., and declared under control at 5:01 p.m. and totally extinguished 10:16 p.m.

At least three people sought medical assistance after developing health issues like respiratory problems and a cut in his finger. (DVG, TPT)