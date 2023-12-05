Fire hits 9 houses in Lapu-Lapu City

A total of nine houses were hit by the fire at around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, in Aviation Road, Sitio Cagodoy, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

According to Senior Fire Officer 1 Joseph Yungco, the fire allegedly started from the house of Zosima Melindo, which was made of light materials, before it spread to eight other houses.

The fire has affected 37 individuals, who were evacuated to the barangay’s covered court.

Damage to the fire was placed at P150,000.

Firemen are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Nobody, however, was reported hurt in the incident. (DVG, TPT)