Fire hits building in Mandaue, injures 1 person

A FIRE broke out in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City, early morning Wednesday, prompting an immediate response from firefighters and local emergency units, and raising fresh reminders from city officials about safety and vigilance, especially this holiday season.

Fire Officer 2 Mark Anthony Yagonia, fire investigator of the Mandaue City Fire Station, said the blaze was first noticed in the storage area of a building.

According to him, the flames were already large when first seen, indicating that the fire had already progressed at the time of discovery.

“When they turned toward the storage area, the fire was already big. That is where it started,” Yagonia said.

The first alarm call was received at 7:10 a.m., and by 7:14 a.m., authorities immediately raised the incident to a second alarm, signaling the need for additional support.

Firefighters worked quickly and managed to place the situation under control by 7:50 a.m., with the fire officially declared out at 8:22 a.m.

Initial findings point to an electrical conflict as the likely cause, which investigators traced to the ground floor.

One woman was injured during the incident. She was on the third floor when the fire broke out and attempted to escape by jumping to safety while using a ladder. Fortunately, she was rescued right away and brought out of danger.