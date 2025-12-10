Fire hits community in Cogon Pardo

A MASSIVE fire razed dozens of houses in Sitio All Season 3, Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City, at past 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.

The blaze which destroyed 51 houses and partially damaged 23 others, rendered 87 families or 323 individuals homeless.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Services the families are taking temporary shelter at the Barangay Cogon gymnasium.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the narrowness of the roads contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and hindered firefighting efforts.

BFP investigators said the fire reportedly started in the house owned by Anecito Pelones Jr. Residents claimed seeing an electrical spark or flash on the upper portion of Pelones’ house, which quickly ignited. Locals attempted to put out the blaze with water but were unsuccessful.

Because most of the houses in the area were constructed with light, highly flammable materials, the flames spread quickly to neighboring homes.

Fire damage was estimated to reach over P3.7 million as the blaze engulfed an area spanning 2,500 square meters. Victims of the fire are now appealing for assistance, including clothes, food, hygiene kits, and other essential items.

In less than 24 hours, another fire broke out behind the Department of Social Welfare and Development office in Sitio Cekalko, Barangay Labangon past 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Mandaue blaze

In Mandaue City, a fire broke out in Barangay Guizo, early morning Wednesday, Dec. 10, prompting fresh reminders from city officials on safety and vigilance, especially this holiday season. Fire investigator FO2 Mark Anthony Yagonia of the Mandaue City Fire Station said the blaze was first noticed in the storage area of a building.

Yagonia said the flames were already huge when first noticed, indicating that the fire had already progressed at the time of discovery.

“When they turned toward the storage area, the fire was already big. That is where it started,” Yagonia said.

Firefighters managed to place the situation under control by 7:50 a.m., with the fire officially declared out at 8:22 am. Initial findings point to “electrical conflict” as the likely cause, which investigators traced to the ground floor.

A woman, who was on the third floor when the fire broke out, was reported injured while attempting to escape using a ladder. She was immediately rescued and brought to safety.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano thanked the BFP, the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and volunteer fire brigades from various barangays for their prompt response in controlling the blaze before it could cause more damage.

“We were really frightened because there are many homes in that area, but the fire did not spread,” Ouano said.

He also urged residents to be more cautious, especially now that Christmas decorations and lights are common in homes and public spaces.

“We must always be vigilant and avoid being complacent, especially with Christmas lights that are not standard or safe. It is dangerous. We just have to remain careful, especially with electrical equipment at home,” said Ouano. / JDG, ABC