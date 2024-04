A CONVENT of religious order Sisters of Saint Francis of Perpetual Adoration was hit by the fire at noon on Monday, April 15, 2024, in Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City, Cebu.

According to Fire Officer 1 Jerome Dolauta, the fire was raised to first alarm at 12:06 p.m. and declared fire out after 16 minutes.

The fire, which started from the convent’s storage room, left around P480,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. (DVG, TPT)