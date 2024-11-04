Fire hits general milling's hatchery

FIRE damaged the hatchery building of General Milling Corp. (GMC) in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, resulting in estimated damages of over P11 million.

The blaze started at 8:20 a.m. Firefighters and volunteers put out the fire at 9:32 a.m., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection’s Lapu-Lapu City office.

No injuries or fatalities were reported as all GMC’s employees were evacuated following the outbreak of the fire.

The company pegged the damage of the structure at P11,520,600, according to the Lapu-Lapu City Public Information Office.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, GMC’s chief human resource officer Genry Gabayan said they are cooperating with local authorities in investigating the cause of the fire.

GMC deployed its teams to assess the damage and initiate necessary repairs.

“We are committed to transparency and will provide additional updates as we gather more information,” Gabayan said.

“Our company has rigorous safety protocols and this incident serves as a reminder of our ongoing commitment to review and strengthen those measures for the well-being of our employees and our community,” he added. / CDF