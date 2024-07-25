Fire hits hardware store in T. Padilla; damage reaches over P19 million

A fire broke out at 7:08 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, along MJ Cuenco Street, Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City, destroying properties valued at over P19 million.

The fire reached second alarm at 7:42 p.m., before it was placed under control at 1:32 a.m. of the next day, and declared fire out at 5:02 a.m.

Fire Officer 3 (FO3) Donald Densing, FO1 Marvin Dumogho, and Ryan dela Cerna suffered minor injuries while assisting in putting out the fire that broke out at Federal North Hardware.

Firemen placed the damage at P19.2 million.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by fire investigator FO2 Marie Grace Ambayan. (DVG, TPT)