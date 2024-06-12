Fire hits house in Cordova, Cebu, nobody hurt

A two-storey house was hit by a fire around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Alegria Palms 1, Barangay Alegria, Cordova, Cebu.

The fire was thought to be caused by an LPG tank explosion.

Nobody, however, was reported hurt in the incident.

Cassandra Jane Lerasan Ombay, a 22-year-old college student from San Remigio, Cebu, told the Cordova police that she was sleeping on the second floor when she heard an explosion from the ground floor.

She went downstairs to check and discovered that the electrical outlet next to the LPG tank was on fire, prompting her to return to the second floor and jump out of the window.

The fire was totally extinguished at 10:38 p.m.

Firemen estimated the damage at P200,000. (DVG, TPT)