Fire hits house in Lapu-Lapu City

(Photo courtesy of Cristian Paul Aleser)
A FIRE struck a house at 10:53 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2024, in Purok Lubi, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City.

According the Fire Officer 3 Jeffrey Gerodiaz, the fire investigator of the Lapu-Lapu City Bureau of Fire, a house reportedly owned by Crestilyn Macalisang and occupied by Frank Lawrence Mayol, was damaged by the fire.

The fire, which broke out at 10:53 a.m., was raised to first alarm at 10:57 a.m. and after 27 minutes, it was completely extinguished.

Firemen placed the damage at P360,000.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. (DVG, TPT)

