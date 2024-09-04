Cebu

Fire hits house in Lapu-Lapu, leaves P300,000 in damage

A HOUSE situated in Airport Villa, Barangay Matumbo, Lapu-Lapu City was hit by fire on Wednesday afternoon, September 4, 2024.

The house was owned by a certain Romel Jubela, 49.

The fire, which broke out at 2:01 p.m., was raised to first alarm at 2:08 p.m., placed under control at 2:46 p.m. and completely extinguished after three minutes.

Firemen placed the damage at P300,000.

According to Fire Officer 3 Jopet Obiña, fire investigator of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Lapu-Lapu City, they are still conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. (DVG)

