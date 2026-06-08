Fire hits Lapu-Lapu School on 1st day of classes

A FIRE broke out in a classroom at Sudtonggan Elementary School in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City at around 10:42 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026, during the first day of classes.



According to School Principal Precious Vano, the teacher immediately evacuated the students from the Grade 3 classroom.



Fire Officer 1 and investigator Vincent Rhey Reyes of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District said the initial findings point to electrical failure as the cause of the fire.



Vano confirmed teachers had put out the fire using a fire extinguisher by 10:50 a.m. before fire personnel arrived.



“We have teachers who are already trained and oriented on how to use fire extinguishers,” Vano said, adding that activities for affected students will be sent through their group chat.



Vano said seven rooms remain unused and are under investigation because they are connected to the classroom where the fire started. (Andrie Cartilla, CNU Intern)