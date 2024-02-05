Fire hits nine houses in Barangay Tisa

The fire broke out at 9:14 a.m. was completely extinguished at 9:50 a.m.

The fire allegedly started from the house of a certain Crisencia Abarquez Seciban.

At least 15 families or 75 individuals were displaced by the fire that cost around P1.65 million in damage.

Three residents sustained cuts while battling the fire, namely, Christian Omambac, Gwendel Ciriaco and Jonathan Jabalde. (With TPT)

Also read: How to keep your home safe from fire