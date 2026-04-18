Fire hits Pahina Central, destroys 8 houses

EIGHT houses were destroyed while two others were partially damaged after a fire broke out along Panganiban Street, Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City, at 1:32 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Fire trucks from the Cebu City Fire Station responded quickly, raising the alarm to second alarm at 1:44 p.m. due to the intensity of the fire.

The blaze was declared under control at 2:07 p.m. and was fully extinguished 11 minutes later.

About 12 families, or around 30 individuals, were affected by the incident. Initial estimates placed the damage at about P180,000.

Investigators found that the fire started in the house of a resident identified as Filjohn Arrogante and quickly spread to nearby homes made of light materials.

According to Senior Fire Officer 2 Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Cebu City, the fire was believed to have started after someone left food cooking unattended.

The man reportedly involved was said to be an alleged illegal drug user and was possibly not in a clear state of mind at the time.

Some residents suspect the fire may have been intentional, but authorities said the investigation is still ongoing to determine the exact cause. (AYB)