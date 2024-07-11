Fire hits public market in San Fernando, Cebu

A VEGETABLE section of a public market in Barangay South Poblacion, San Fernando, Cebu was razed by the fire at around 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

It was suspected that a certain Andoy, who is thought to be mentally ill, started the fire.

According to Senior Fire Officer 1 Stephen Villanueva, fire investigator of San Fernando Fire Station, somebody saw Andoy running out of the vegetable section with a lighter when the fire broke out.

Other areas of the public market, including RTW, plastic ware, and fish, were also affected by the fire.

The fire damaged two buildings at the ground floor of the public market and was raised to fourth alarm enabling firefighters from the City of Naga, San Fernando, Carcar City and Sibonga to respond.

According to Villanueva, the fire affected around 80 market stalls and brought around P11 million in damage.

In order to prevent Andoy from making the same mistake again, Villanueva stated that they had already coordinated with the San Fernando Police Station to arrange for his arrest.

Andoy was also suspected of setting fire to their ancestral home in Barangay North Poblacion several years ago. (DVG, TPT)