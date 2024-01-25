Cebu

Fire hits school building in upland Cebu City barangay

Barangay Capitol Site Emergency Response Team

A school building with nine classrooms was destroyed by the fire past 2 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2024, in the mountain barangay of Sapangdaku in Cebu City.

According to Fire Officer 2 Mary Grace Ambayan, fire investigator, said the fire left around P2.4 million worth of damage.

The fire was raised to first alarm at 3 a.m., placed under control at 3:14 a.m. and declared fire out at 3:23 a.m.

Nobody, however, was reported injured from the fire that occurred in Sapangdaku’s Napo Elementary School. (DVG, TPT)

