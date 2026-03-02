Fire hits Sitio Tambis in Cebu City

A FIRE struck Sitio Tambis in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Monday afternoon, March 2, 2026, prompting authorities to raise a second alarm as thick black smoke billowed over the residential area.

The incident occurred at the start of March, which is observed nationwide as Fire Prevention Month to raise awareness about fire safety, particularly during the hot and dry season when fire incidents typically increase.

At least nine residential structures were damaged as the blaze spread across approximately 900 square meters.

The fire was reported at 3:21 p.m. and was raised to a second alarm at 3:26 p.m., indicating the need for additional firefighting units.

A total of 12 fire trucks, two ambulances, and 10 auxiliary responders were deployed to contain the blaze. It was placed under control at 3:51 p.m. and declared out at 4:03 p.m.

Around 22 families, or an estimated 70 individuals, were affected.

One individual sustained first-degree burns and was given medical attention. No fatalities were reported.

On March 1, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Central Visayas, along with the tri-cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, led the opening of 2026 Fire Prevention Month with the theme, “Hangad Nating Lahat, Pamayanang Handa, Aktibo at Masagana.”

BFP officials continue to remind residents to regularly inspect electrical wiring, avoid overloading outlets and practice safe cooking habits to help prevent fire incidents. / EHP