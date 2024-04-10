Fire hits three-hectare land in Argao

A fire broke out in Sitio Siningbahan, Barangay Colawin, Argao, Cebu, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, affecting about three hectares of land.

Fire Officer 3 Michael Rodriguez, fire investigator of the Argao Fire Station, said the fire started at around 8:49 a.m., placed under control at 10:45 a.m. and was totally extinguished at 11:02 a.m.

According to Fire Officer 2 Edgar Pilosopo, their investigation revealed that somebody was burning something in the area in the middle of extreme heat and the charred objects flew into the farm with banana and coconut trees, igniting a fire. (DVG, TPT)