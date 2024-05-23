Cebu

Fire hits two-storey house in Dalaguete, Cebu

Photo coutesy of Dalaguete Police

A two-storey house in the mountain barangay of Caleriohan, Dalaguete, Cebu, was partially damaged by the fire that broke out around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The blaze was completely extinguished at 12:20 a.m. of the following day, Thursday, by responding firemen from the Dalaguete Fire Station and the municipality’s rescue team.

Caleriohan barangay captain Elias Jabagat immediately called the fire station for assistance, and firefighters arrived on the scene in a timely manner to save the house from total destruction. (DVG, TPT)

