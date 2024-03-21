Fire hits warehouse in White Road, Inayawan

A FIRE struck a big warehouse containing plastics, cardboard and sacks in White Road, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

SunStar Cebu learned from a certain Jonathan Hernandez Caballero that the fire started at 12:05 p.m. and was raised to the first alarm at 1:12 p.m., second alarm at 1:18 p.m., and third alarm at 1:41 p.m.

The fire has not yet been completely extinguished as of this writing but has already been put under control.

The enormous pile of plastic, cardboard, and sacks inside the warehouse, which was rented to a Chinese national by couple Rustom and Lotlot Ignacio, is said to have made it difficult for firefighters to put out the fire.

The Cebu City Fire Department is still verifying claims that a cigarette butt thrown by a man who defecated in the area caused the fire. (DVG, TPT)