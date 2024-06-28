Fire inspector nabbed for allegedly extorting money from applicant

A FIRE inspector was arrested during an entrapment operation by the National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-CEVRO) after he allegedly extorted money from an applicant.

The suspect was identified as Fire Inspector Roy Sangueza Castro, the chief of the Fire Safety Enforcement Section (FSES) of the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Lawyer Wenceslao Galendez Jr. of the NBI revealed that Rochelle Olinan Quimbo visited their office and reported that Castro had requested a huge amount of money from her in order to approve her job application.

"Eligible siya so she has all the qualifications. It’s just that she doesn't have any backer according to her and that's what we found out sa among information from other sources," Galendez said on Friday, June 28, 2024, in a press conference in NBI CEVRO.

Galendez said there are a few prerequisites for applying to be a firefighter.

It is said that Quimbo had already completed all the required paperwork, but her application was denied because she didn't have a "backer."

Quimbo stated that she was the third candidate for Fire Safety Officer 1 whom Castro asked to provide up to P400,000 as a token of appreciation in order for them to be added to the final roster of candidates to be sworn in as fire safety officers.

Quimbo claimed Castro put pressure on her to pay the amount when she was added to the list of people who were scheduled to swear.

During the entrapment operation, the NBI agents led by Galendez moved quickly to apprehend Castro after he accepted the P200,000 cash from Quimbo inside a restaurant.

Castro refused to talk when Superbalita Cebu tried to interview him.

The suspect will be facing charges in violation of Section 3 of Republic Act (RA) 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, Direct Bribery under Article 310 of Revised Penal Code and Grave Misconduct under RA 6713. (ANV, TPT)