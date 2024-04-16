Fire kills bedridden septuagenarian in Sogod town

A 74-year-old widow died after her house was destroyed by the fire at around 6:10 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024, in Sitio San Isidro, Barangay Poblacion in the northern Cebu town of Sogod.

The bedridden victim identified as Socorro Arnado Go-od was living alone in the house.

She was taken to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City after being pulled out from her burning home by firefighters.

However, she was declared later at midnight after sustaining third degree burns.

Firefighters thought the incident, which left P50,000 in damage, might have been caused by an electrical short circuit. (GPL, TPT)