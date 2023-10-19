Fire leaves P1.6M damage in Barangay Basak San Nicolas

RESIDENTS were woken up by a fire that erupted on Cabreros Street, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, at 3:22 a.m. Thursday, October 19, 2023.

According to fire investigator Pedie Canillas of the Cebu City Fire Department, the fire started in a house owned by Cherryl Ornopia and occupied by Junrey Cañete and other companions.

The fire, which was raised to second alarm, destroyed four houses and damaged two other structures, and affected four families or 16 individuals.

Nobody, however, was reported injured in the tragedy that caused P1.6 million in damage.

Fire officials are still trying to establish the cause of the incident. (DVG/TPT)