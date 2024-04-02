Fire official: Bury trash in pit rather than burning it to prevent grass fire

A fire official advised the public to throw their garbage in a pit rather than burning it to prevent it from turning into a grass fire.

This comes after two grass fires broke out on Monday, April 1, 2024, in the southern Cebu towns of Argao and Naga City.

The first fire incident took place in the mountain barangay of Mayana, Naga City at around 5 p.m.

Josiel Canonigo Alfante, who was able to take a video of the incident and then shared it in the social media, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that he was driving a car on his way home to Barangay Tagjagimit of the said city, when he noticed smoke emanating from the area.

However, due to a weak mobile signal, he was unable to contact the fire station or the city’s disaster rescue personnel for assistance.

He posted the video on social media instead with the intention that someone who saw it would contact the Naga City Fire Station for help.

Later in the evening, another grass fire erupted in Barangay Gutlang, Argao town.

SFO1 Riel Pantojan, fire investigator of Argao Fire Station, however, said the fire was put out immediately.

Pantojan asked the residents to dispose of their waste in a pit rather than burning it amidst the intense heat in order to avoid a repeat of the previous grass fire incidents in the municipality to which they responded. (DVG, TPT)