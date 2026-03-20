Fire Prevention Month: 7 safety tips every household should know

2. Check electrical wiring regularly

Old or damaged wiring can easily spark fires, especially during hotter months when appliances are used more frequently. If you notice flickering lights, loose outlets or a burning smell, the BFP recommends having the wiring inspected by a qualified electrician.Every March, the Philippines observes Fire Prevention Month, a campaign that highlights the importance of fire safety as temperatures rise during the dry season.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the hotter months often see an increase in fire incidents due to electrical overloads, unattended cooking and flammable materials exposed to heat.

Through public advisories and safety campaigns, the BFP continues to remind households that many fires are preventable with simple precautions. As families prepare for the summer season, here are practical fire safety tips recommended by the agency.