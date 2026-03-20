Fire Prevention Month: 7 safety tips every household should know

2. Check electrical wiring regularly
Old or damaged wiring can easily spark fires, especially during hotter months when appliances are used more frequently. If you notice flickering lights, loose outlets or a burning smell, the BFP recommends having the wiring inspected by a qualified electrician.Every March, the Philippines observes Fire Prevention Month, a campaign that highlights the importance of fire safety as temperatures rise during the dry season.
According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the hotter months often see an increase in fire incidents due to electrical overloads, unattended cooking and flammable materials exposed to heat.
Through public advisories and safety campaigns, the BFP continues to remind households that many fires are preventable with simple precautions. As families prepare for the summer season, here are practical fire safety tips recommended by the agency.
1. Avoid overloading electrical outlets
One of the most common causes of residential fires is overloaded electrical circuits. The BFP advises homeowners to avoid plugging multiple appliances into a single outlet or extension cord. High-powered devices such as air conditioners, refrigerators and microwaves should ideally have their own dedicated outlet.
2. Check electrical wiring regularly
Old or damaged wiring can easily spark fires, especially during hotter months when appliances are used more frequently. If you notice flickering lights, loose outlets or a burning smell, the BFP recommends having the wiring inspected by a qualified electrician.
3. Never leave cooking unattended
Kitchen fires remain one of the leading causes of household fires. When frying food or boiling water, it’s important to stay in the kitchen while cooking. If you need to step away, turn off the stove first to prevent accidental fires.
4. Store flammable materials properly
Items such as gasoline, alcohol, cleaning chemicals and aerosol sprays should be kept away from heat sources. The BFP also reminds households to store these materials in well-ventilated areas and out of children’s reach.
5. Keep matches and lighters away from children
Children are naturally curious and may play with matches or lighters without understanding the danger. Keeping these items stored safely can help prevent accidental fires at home.
6. Install smoke alarms if possible
Smoke detectors can provide early warnings when a fire starts. Even a few extra minutes of warning can make a critical difference in helping families evacuate safely.
7. Plan a household fire escape route
The BFP encourages families to identify exit points in their homes and discuss what to do in case of a fire. Practicing a quick evacuation plan ensures that everyone knows where to go and how to leave the house safely.
Fire Prevention Month serves as a reminder that safety starts at home. While emergencies can happen unexpectedly, taking simple precautions can greatly reduce the risk of fires and help protect both lives and property. S