Fire razes 12 houses in Basak Pardo

A FIRE occurred in Sitio Ulap, Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2024, causing around P2.4 in damage.

The fire damaged five houses and destroyed seven others and displaced 15 families or 60 individuals.

It was placed on first alarm at 9:36 p.m., under control at 10:07 p.m. and declared fire out 10 minutes later.

The fire allegedly started from the house of Araceli Batino.

Fire Officer 1 Marie Grace Ambayan, fire investigator from the Bureau of Fire Protection Cebu City office, said an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. (DVG, TPT)