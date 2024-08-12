Fire razes 14 houses in Barangay Guadalupe

A TOTAL of 14 houses were razed by the fire that hit 1st Street, Singson Compound in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, Monday afternoon, August 12, 2024.

According to the initial investigation by the Bureau of Fire Protection Cebu City, the blaze started at the house of Mercidita Pagao at 12:11 p.m.

The fire was raised to first alarm at 12:16 p.m. and was declared out at 12:59 p.m.

Of the 14 houses, 12 were completely burned, while two were partially burned. Twenty families were affected by the fire.

The estimated damage to properties is pegged at P600,000. (DVG)