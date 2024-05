TWO houses were destroyed by the fire in Purok 6, Barangay Cadulawan, Minglanilla, Cebu, at around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The burnt houses were reportedly owned by Porfaria Latorsa and Daisy Latorsa, respectively.

Firemen placed the damage at P391,500.

According to Senior Fire Officer 1 Ismael Pero, an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, which was completely extinguished at 2:02 p.m. (DVG, TPT)