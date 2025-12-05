Fire razes 5 houses in Bacayan

A FIRE that erupted in Sitio Sugarlandia, Barangay Bacayan, in the mountainous area of Cebu City at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2025, caused an estimated P420,000 in damage.

Seven houses, all constructed of light materials, were affected by the incident. Five of these were destroyed, while two others were damaged.

A total of eight families, comprising 43 individuals, were displaced by the sudden blaze.

Initial investigation by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) indicated that the fire started in the house of Virginia Basergo and quickly spread to adjacent structures.

Firefighters received the report at approximately 4:37 p.m. and raised the first alarm at 5:08 p.m. The fire was quickly controlled by 5:12 p.m. and was declared out a minute later.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident.

The BFP suspects unattended cooking may have caused the fire. However, investigators clarified that they are still determining the official cause.

The affected residents are currently staying with relatives.