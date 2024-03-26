Fire razes 6 houses in Oslob

A TOTAL of six houses were hit by a fire, of which four were destroyed and two were damaged, in Purok 4, Barangay Pungtod, Oslob town, southern Cebu.

The fire started around 4:25 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, and was brought under control at 5:10 p.m. and completely extinguished after 10 minutes.

Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Pitz John Romeo, the investigator at Oslob Fire Station, and SFO3 Manolit Villarta, the ground commander, told SunStar Cebu that the fire started in Perpetua Romeo's home's kitchen before spreading to nearby residences.

Firemen estimated the damage at P513,000. (DVG, TPT)