Fire razes 8 houses in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City

A RESIDENTIAL fire broke out in Sitio Kagudoy, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday morning, November 7, 2025, leaving around 42 individuals from 11 families affected.

The Lapu-Lapu City Fire District said the fire was reported at 8:55 a.m. and reached first alarm a minute later. Responding firefighters arrived on-site at 9 a.m., just four minutes after dispatch.

The fire spread quickly among single- and two-family dwellings in the area, with an estimated eight houses reported to have been completely burned.

Authorities raised the alarm to the second level at 9:05 a.m. before declaring the fire under control at 9:23 a.m. It was declared fully extinguished at 9:27 a.m.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. (DPC)