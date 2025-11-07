Cebu

Fire razes 8 houses in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU. A residential fire broke out in Sitio Kagudoy, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday morning, November 7, 2025, leaving around 42 individuals from 11 families affected.
LAPU-LAPU. A residential fire broke out in Sitio Kagudoy, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday morning, November 7, 2025, leaving around 42 individuals from 11 families affected.Denise Codis
Published on

A RESIDENTIAL fire broke out in Sitio Kagudoy, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday morning, November 7, 2025, leaving around 42 individuals from 11 families affected.

The Lapu-Lapu City Fire District said the fire was reported at 8:55 a.m. and reached first alarm a minute later. Responding firefighters arrived on-site at 9 a.m., just four minutes after dispatch.

The fire spread quickly among single- and two-family dwellings in the area, with an estimated eight houses reported to have been completely burned.

Authorities raised the alarm to the second level at 9:05 a.m. before declaring the fire under control at 9:23 a.m. It was declared fully extinguished at 9:27 a.m.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. (DPC)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph