Fire razes Banawa house, causes P1M in damage

A FIRE hit a house in Forest Hills, Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Sunday morning, Oct. 15, 2023, causing over a million pesos in property damage.

According to the data provided by the Cebu City Fire Station, the fire, which broke out about 10:31 a.m. on Sunday, caused significant property damage but left no casualties or anyone injured.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within six minutes after receiving the alert.

The alarm status was raised to first alarm at 10:41 a.m., but firefighters successfully controlled the flames by 10:44 a.m.

The fire was extinguished at 10:51 a.m.

The fire destroyed only one house, which was owned by Rodrigo Go and occupied by Basil Cabaral and five others.

The property was destroyed, with damage pegged at P1,080,000.

The residential area measures 90 square meters.

Thirty-six fire trucks responded during the incident. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.