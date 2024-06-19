Fire razes house in Argao, Cebu

A HOUSE in the mountain barangay of Anajao in Argao, Cebu was destroyed by fire around 12 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Anajao barangay captain Geraldine Albero said that Expedita Omboy owned the burnt house.

She said the house was abandoned during the evening, because its occupants slept in their new home.

Some of the household items that have not been transferred yet to their new residence were also destroyed by the fire.

The Argao Fire Station is still conducting an investigation to find out what caused the blaze. (DVG, TPT)