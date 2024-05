A HOUSE was destroyed by the fire in Purok 1, Sitio Sawang, Barangay Poblacion, Badian, Cebu.

The fire started at 10:31 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, and was totally extinguished at 10:48 a.m.

A nearby house was also partially damaged.

The fire was reportedly caused by sparks from welding operations.

The house was reportedly owned by Helen Autentico, according to Fire Officer 1 Winston Cardente. (DVG, TPT)