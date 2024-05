A FIRE razed a house in Barangay Purok Uno Grayrocks, Barangay Pangdan, City of Naga, on Saturday, May 25, 2024,

The house was reportedly owned by Crisanto Abenito.

The fire was raised to first alarm at 10:16 a.m. and declared fire out after 11 minutes.

Firemen placed the damage at P120,000.

The cause of the fire is still being investigation. (DVG, TPT)