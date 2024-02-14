Fire razes school, houses, vehicles in downtown Cebu City

UP TO 35 houses were destroyed and two more were partially burned by the fire that broke out on Dimasalang Street, Sitio Gochan, Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City on Wednesday noon, February 14, 2024.

Two cars and a number of motorcycles that were parked by the side of the road also caught fire.

The Cebu City Bureau of Fire Protection got the fire alarm at 12:39 p.m., which was elevated to first alarm at 12:42 p.m. and to the second alarm at 12:49 p.m.