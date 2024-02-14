Fire razes school, houses, vehicles in downtown Cebu City

UP TO 35 houses were destroyed and two more were partially burned by the fire that broke out on Dimasalang Street, Sitio Gochan, Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City on Wednesday noon, February 14, 2024.
Two cars and a number of motorcycles that were parked by the side of the road also caught fire.
The Cebu City Bureau of Fire Protection got the fire alarm at 12:39 p.m., which was elevated to first alarm at 12:42 p.m. and to the second alarm at 12:49 p.m.
Firemen had difficulty putting out the fire due to strong winds and narrow road leading to the fire scene.
At 1:35 p.m., the fire was brought under control, preventing it from spreading to adjacent establishments.
Firemen placed the damage at P6,075,000.
The fire affected 70 families, who were temporarily evacuated to a vacant space owned by Cebu Eastern College (CEC).
"Amo sa sila ibutang sa kanang gym sa CEC samtang amo pani meetingan kay mangita pamig gym nga maoy holding area nila," according to Harold Alcontin, the head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.
(We will temporarily house them at the CEC gym while we still have to conduct a meeting to determine where to locate a gym for their holding area).
It is said that the fire started on the third level of CEC-owned JYC building, and quickly spread to nearby homes.
Cebu City BFP fire investigator Senior Fire Officer 2 Wendell Villanueva said the cause of the incident is still being investigated.
"Mostly residential ni unya ang uban tindahan. Ang atong fire arson investigation team are at the fire scene aron pagsuta kung unsay hinungdan sa sunog," Villanueva said.
(These are mostly residential and some are stores. Our fire arson investigation team is at the fire scene to find out what caused the fire.)
Alcontin reported that the fire caused disruptions to courses and that the CEC students were instructed to leave the area.
Nobody, however, was reported injured. (AYB, TPT)