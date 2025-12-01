Fire truck driver injured after collision with 10-wheeler truck in Bohol

THE driver of a Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) fire truck was injured after their vehicle collided with a 10-wheeler truck along a curved road in Barangay Jimilian, Loboc, Bohol at 12:25 p.m. Monday, December 1, 2025.

The victim, identified as Fire Officer 1 Moises Dalagan, 28, a resident of Bilar, Bohol, received immediate assistance from responding BFP personnel from Tagbilaran City.

According to the Loboc Municipal Police Station, the Loboc firefighters had just finished flushing a section of the road and were on their way back to their station when they encountered a large dump truck at a curve in Barangay Jimilian. The dump truck, driven by 37-year-old Marc Leo Lim of Barangay Sagasa in Balilihan, went straight into the fire truck, resulting in a forceful crash.

Due to the strong impact and the size of the dump truck, the front portion of the fire truck was heavily damaged, trapping FO1 Dalagan behind the wheel.

The Loboc Fire Station immediately requested assistance from nearby towns and Tagbilaran City, and rescue teams quickly responded.

Dalagan was successfully extricated using specialized equipment by the BFP Tagbilaran City Rescue Team and was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he remains under medical care.

Lim, the dump truck driver, claimed that the steering mechanism of his vehicle malfunctioned, causing him to lose control and crash directly into the fire truck.

He is currently in police custody at the Loboc Municipal Police Station and will be facing charges of Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Damage to Property and Physical Injury. (AYB)