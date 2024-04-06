Fire victims welcome donations, seek fans as temperature rises

FIRE victims in Sitio Fatima, Purok Mangga, Barangay Linao in the southern town of Minglanilla, Cebu have to endure the heat in their evacuation area due to a lack of ventilation.

The victims stay outside their tents during the day to enjoy some fresh air as the sun’s heat rises. They are currently staying at the Lipata Central Elementary School, which has been turned into an evacuation center.

The fire occurred on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, affecting 64 houses and 224 individuals.

On Thursday, April 4, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 provided them with tents and sleeping kits.

Tents have been set up to provide temporary shelter, with a medical station available to assist displaced individuals at the evacuation center.

Escaping with their lives

In an interview on Friday, April 5, Rico Soposo, one of the fire victims, said they have received numerous donations from both the government and concerned individuals. However, they are still hoping for donations of fans from some groups.

Soposo said they were not able to salvage any clothes or home appliances since the fire occurred at 3 a.m. while everyone was asleep.

Another victim, Jose Duallo, 61, said that when he heard from his daughter about the fire, he immediately gathered his family to ensure their safety. He did not think about what clothes or appliances to bring, as long as his family was safe.

Currently, Duallo said his wife is staying at the evacuation center, while his daughters are staying in their tents near their place.

The victims were only renting the lots where they constructed their houses. Most of them have been residents of the place for more than 20 years.

Awaiting decision

As for Duallo, he is waiting for the Municipal Government to decide whether they can still construct their houses on the same location.

The Municipal Government has been providing free breakfast to the victims. With the help of the barangay, it continues to monitor and provide assistance to all fire victims.

Barangay Councilor Vicente Manuel Farrarons, chairman of the committee on budget appropriations, said the barangay could only dispense P250,000 for the victims, saying the barangay has limited funds.

Farrarons said the Municipal Government has also provided funds for the victims as well as the DSWD 7, but he did not give the specific amount.

Since Thursday, the youth volunteers of San Roque Parish in Lipata have been accepting donations for the fire victims whether in cash or in kind. / AML