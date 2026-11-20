A 48-YEAR-OLD fire volunteer died after being involved in a collision with another motorcycle allegedly driven by an intoxicated rider who was traveling against the flow of traffic along Transcentral Highway in Sitio Maling, Barangay Babag, Cebu City at 5:57 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The victim was identified as Floranti Cavan Delima, 48, a fire volunteer assigned to the Maguikay Fire Sub-Station. He was originally from Sitio Hamtik, Barangay Babag, but was residing in Maguikay, Mandaue City.

The other rider was identified as Axel Oliver Costelo, 22, a resident of Talisay City, who was driving a Yamaha Aerox.

Based on the investigation conducted by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), and the statement provided by the Aerox driver, the two motorcycles were traveling in opposite directions along Transcentral Highway.

Delima was riding a Yamaha NMAX uphill toward Balamban, while Costelo was driving downhill toward Cebu City.

Upon reaching the accident site, the Yamaha Aerox reportedly crossed into the opposite lane, directly into the path of the oncoming motorcycle, resulting in a head-on collision.

Due to the force of the impact, both riders were thrown off their motorcycles and dragged several meters from where they landed.

Delima was rushed to Perpetual Succor Hospital but was declared dead on arrival at 6:50 p.m. on the same day.

Meanwhile, Costelo was admitted to the Cebu City Medical Center and placed under the custody of the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Costelo underwent an Alcohol Breath Analyzer (ABA) test, which returned a positive result for alcohol, with a recorded alcohol level of 0.492 per mille.

Following the test, he was issued a Traffic Ordinance Violation Ticket (TOP) for Driving Under the Influence of Liquor.

The TEU of the Cebu City Police Office is also preparing a case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against Costelo. (AYB)