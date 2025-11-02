Firearms seized

AUTHORITIES confiscated a high-powered firearm believed to have been used in the ambush of two police officers that resulted in the death of Capt. Joel Hernan Deiparine and the injury of Executive Master Sergeant Archerl Tero of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 7.

Personnel from the CIDG 7, along with the City Investigation and Detection Unit, the City Intelligence Unit and the City Mobile Force Company of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), carried out the operation.

The operation followed the earlier promise of Leonardo Manto Jr. to surrender his high-caliber firearms located in Barangay Sudlon 2, a mountainous area in Cebu City.

At 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, with the assistance of Sudlon 2 officials, authorities recovered an STK 100 9mm pistol with one magazine, an M4 carbine assault rifle with two magazines and 20 rounds of 5.56 assault rifle ammunition from various locations within the village.

The high-caliber weapons were turned over to the Philippine National Police Regional Forensic Unit for ballistic examination. This is part of the ongoing investigation into the ambush that took place in Sityo Balaw, Barangay Sudlon 2, on Oct. 25.

Records

Meanwhile, SunStar Superbalita Cebu obtained records from the Firearms and Explosives Office in Camp Crame showing that Manto, also known as Jun Manto, has four registered firearms. Their licenses are set to expire between 2032 and 2034.

The registered firearms include one 22LR M20D semi-automatic Rock Island rifle, two Armscor 9mm pistols and a .45 pistol.

Manto was charged with murder and frustrated murder on Thursday, Oct. 30. Also charged were Johnrey Goc-ong Manto, Dionesio Mabalato Labajo and several John Does identified by witnesses as among those responsible for the ambush of the two police officers who were conducting a surveillance operation.

Consequently, the CIDG 7 has requested the Regional Civil Security Unit 7 to revoke all of Manto’s firearm licenses.

A CCPO personnel who requested anonymity told SunStar Superbalita Cebu that Manto also possesses unlicensed high-caliber weapons. These include 14 armalite rifles, a 30 Garand rifle and other firearms that authorities are still tracking down.

The CIDG 7 earlier received a report that Manto carried these weapons in the mountains, prompting authorities to place him under surveillance to apply for a search warrant.

However, the search did not push through after Manto’s group ambushed the two police officers. / AYB